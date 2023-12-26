Ananya Panday recalls she pulled Shanaya Kapoor’s hair for talking to another girl: ‘I’m very possessive’

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released on OTT today. The actors have been promoting the film in full swing! In a recent conversation, Ananya was asked about a fight with her friend, and she revealed that she once pulled her bestie Shanaya Kapoor’s hair after the latter spoke to another girl. She said that she is very possessive.

When Ananya Panday pulled Shanaya Kapoor’s hair for speaking to another girl

In a conversation with comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi for Netflix India, Ananya Panday recalled her fight with Shanaya Kapoor, which left the latter in tears. “Shanaya and I were walking out of Tryst one time, and she spoke to another girl. I got angry, and then I pulled her hair. And then she fell backward,” said Ananya.

Adarsh Gourav asked, "Just because she spoke to another girl?" to which Ananya replied, "Yes. I'm very possessive." She further added, "I pulled her hair. And then she called me and then she cried and said, 'You're my only friend'. I was like 'Shut up'." Reacting to this, Adarsh joked, “So you weren't lying when you said I'm a psycho stalker." The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress replied that she is consistent with her personality.

Ananya Panday reveals Navya Naveli Nanda’s good quality

When asked to name her friends, Ananya took Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda’s names, among other school friends. She was then asked about one good quality of any of her friends. To this, she replied, "Navya gives good book suggestions. She's like a library for me.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday recently celebrated Christmas in her new home with her friends and loved ones. Sharing a sneak peek into the celebrations, she wrote, “First Christmas at my home, secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends. couldn’t be more grateful.” In case you missed it, check out the post below!

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix today, that is, on December 26, 2023. The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh, and stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

