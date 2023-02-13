Ananya Panday receives a heart-shaped rose bouquet ahead of Valentine’s Day; We wonder who is it from

Ananya Panday is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She has time and again proved her versatility with the choice of her films and roles and made it loud and clear that she is here to stay. Well, the actress is quite active on social media and always treats her fans with some amazing pictures of her on social media. Last night the actress grabbed all the attention for her sexy black saree look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception. In fact, her picture standing next to Aditya Roy Kapur at the reception also fueled their dating rumours. But now she shared a picture of a beautiful rose bouquet. Ananya Panday shares picture of a rose bouquet

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a picture of a love rose bouquet. The rose bouquet was in the shape of a heart surrounded by green leaves. We can see her hand holding the bouquet as she stretches it out to click a picture. As this picture comes just a night before Valentine’s Day, we wonder who has gifted her this thoughtful gift? The actress has not tagged anyone in the picture, leaving all the fans even more curious. Check out Ananya Panday’s post:

Ananya Panday’s work front Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the wrap-up of the film in October 2022, and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

