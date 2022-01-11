Ananya Panday receives special portrait from aunty Gauri Khan & it is all about her favourite Hollywood movies

Ananya Panday’s close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is not hidden from fans. Time and again, the star-kids shell out major BFFs goals via social media. Needless to say, Ananya also shares a close bond with the Khan family. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, January 11, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star received a special gift from her BFF’s mother and interior designer Gauri Khan.

The celebrity wife gifted the young actor a special portrait. The gift sees the stencil of a girl, apparently Ananya Panday and it contains the names of all the favourite Hollywood movies of the Liger star. It is yet unknown why Gauri sent a special gift for Ananya but it is clear that she shares a great bond of camaraderie with Khan. While posting the photo of her gift online, Ananya wrote, “Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me.”

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday will next feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Apart from this, she also has a sports drama alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The makers on December 31st released the much-awaited first glimpse of the film. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. After much-delay owing to the ongoing pandemic, the pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25.

