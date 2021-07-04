Ananya Panday recreates THIS scene from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai; SEE PICS

Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. She will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday enjoys a huge fan following. She likes to keep her fans updated with pictures and videos. The actress is very active also on social media. Recently, she shared a set of pictures on her official Instagram handle and left her fans in awe. She was trying to recreate a moment from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which and Ameesha Patel. It was their debut film. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans were quick enough to react.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a short white dress with an oversized bomber jacket. In the first photo, the actress is seen without the jacket while in the second one she smiling poses for the camera. But in the last image, she looks unhappy as it went not upto her mark. She captioned the pictures as “Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself (it clearly didn’t end well)” But the caption which stole the limelight was Farah Khan.

She wrote in the comment section, “Part 2 i ll choregraph u in it.” Fans also dropped heart and beautiful comments for the actress.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The actress made her debut with the film Student of The Year 2 in 2019. She also appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. She will be next seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release in Hindi and Telugu. She is also doing a film along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

