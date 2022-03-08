Ananya Panday remembers her Dadi as she shares an unseen childhood PIC: My inspiration for life

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in Bollywood, and yet it seems like she has managed to find her space within it. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya made her debut in Hindi films in the year 2019 with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Apart from showcasing her acting skills in films, Ananya maintains quite an active presence on social media as well. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram, while her fans keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Ananya yet again took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped an unseen childhood picture with her Dadi.

In the picture shared by the Gehraiyaan actress on her Instagram stories, one can see a rather young and adorable Ananya sitting beside her grandmother. This was an adorable throwback picture indeed, with both Ananya and her Dadi smiling. Sharing the snapshot, Ananya wrote, “The strongest woman I knew and my inspiration for life. Miss you Dadi”. For the unversed, Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away last year on the 10th of July. Her demise had left Ananya heartbroken, as she was extremely close to her Dadi.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.