Ananya Panday reveals advice she'd give to rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter and co-stars Siddhant, Vijay Deverakonda

Lately, Ananya Panday has been on cloud nine and she has all reasons to be, all thanks to her stellar act as Tia in Gehraiyaan. Ananya's Gehraiyaan act impressed almost all her close buddies and even her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter was impressed. Amid all the buzz, in a recent chat, Ananya was asked about the word of advice that she would love to give all her co-stars including rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter, Gehraiyaan's Siddhant, Liger's Vijay Deverakonda and others. The Gehraiyaan star had some interesting things to suggest to all of them.

Talking to Puja Talwar in an interview, Ananya revealed the advice she would give to all her co-stars. Ananya opened up about the advice she would give to rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter. She said, "Keep Dancing". On the other hand, to Siddhant, Ananya advised, "Stop troubling me." She further elaborated that she and Siddhant fight a lot. She said, "We're like Tom & Jerry. We keep fighting and then we love each other also. So, less fighting." Ananya was also asked what advice she would give to her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

To this, Ananya said, "Be ready for all the reactions you're going to get from all the Hindi audience. Embrace it." She also was asked about the advice she would give to Kartik Aaryan. To this, she said that she wouldn't give him any advice but will ask him about pet care tips. She also spoke about Tiger Shroff and revealed how she misses having a meal with him. She hoped Tiger would invite her for his next cheat meal.

Recently, Ananya and Ishaan have been in the headlines as they attended Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash together. Photos of the rumoured couple had taken over the internet recently and fans were curious to see more inside photos from the party. Ananya also posed with Mira Rajput in a selfie and spent time with Ishaan's brother Shahid at the get-together. On the work front, Ananya now will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant.

Also Read|Rumoured couple Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter clicked outside Shahid Kapoor’s residence; PICS