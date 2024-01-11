Ananya Panday reveals Alia Bhatt called her after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; says THIS about catfights

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the glorious reviews she has received for her performance in the recently released Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film, also starring Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has Ananya playing a character seeking validation from social media. Recently, the actress revealed that she was contacted by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur for the film.

Ananya Panday on getting call from Alia Bhatt

In an interview with News18, Ananya Panday spoke about the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and stated that female actresses support each other. She called catfights and the idea of them not supporting each other an 'outside perception.' The actress revealed getting contacted by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur.

She said, "After watching this film, Alia (Bhatt) and Mrunal (Thakur) called and Kriti (Sanon) messaged me. I think it’s just an outside perception that women don’t support each other. But I’ve only encountered supportive female friends. I’ve done many two-girl films. I’ve worked with Tara (Sutaria), Bhumi (Pednekar) and Deepika (Padukone), and I’ve only had wonderful experiences with them."

Ananya Panday talks about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's success

In the same interview, the actress spoke about receiving positive reviews for her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She said, “It’s very assuring for an actor when people like your work and that’s what I’ve always worked towards. It feels like finally I’m reaping the fruit of my hard work, dedication, and love towards my craft."

Advertisement

When asked about how she is celebrating its success, the actress said by disconnecting herself a little bit. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and stars Ananya, Adarsh Gaurav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. It follows the story of three friends living in Mumbai as they try to navigate their lives in the digital age. The film was released on Netflix last month and met with positive reviews.

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller Control and the C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday exit together post Merry Christmas screening; fans REACT: 'Love this couple'-VIDEO