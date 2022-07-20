Ananya Panday reveals being a fan of Alia Bhatt, calls Allu Arjun the coolest person ever

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in the current generation. She might be just a couple of movies old in the industry but has easily paved her way into the hearts of the people. Her last release Gehraiyaan saw her in a challenging role and fans loved to see her in the film. Well, the actress has a list of exciting films in her kitty namely Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and the Pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has begun promotions for Liger and in a recent interview with Times Of India, she spoke about artists who influence her.

When asked which artists influence her, Ananya Panday adds that so many people have influenced her, but she has been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. She added that she has been vocal about it and she loves her work and spirit. Ananya revealed that she has always been looking forward to her work. “There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit.” Further, she added that Allu Arjun is another actor whose work she has just begun to follow and she thinks that he is the coolest person ever. Concluding, she said, “I make it a point to watch something new every day and get inspired by it in some form. Like I saw Closer and I loved Natalie Portman’s work. She was awesome in that character. So, the idea is to be inspired every day of the year.”

Meanwhile, the team of this Karan Johar production, Liger is all set to launch the theatrical trailer on July 21 and Pinkvilla reported an exclusive update on the grand launch plans. According to our sources, Ranveer Singh will be the chief guest of honour at the Liger Trailer Launch in Mumbai.

Coming to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya and Siddhant will be seen with Adarsh Gourav in the film. It has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. The film has been directed by Arjun as well. The coming-of-age film was announced last year and the shooting is currently going on.

