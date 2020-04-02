Ananya Panday REVEALS dad Chunky Panday did not congratulate her until the release of her debut film

Ananya Panday has revealed in a recent interview that dad Chunky Panday did not congratulate her until the release of her debut film, Student of the Year 2. Read on to know why.

Ananya Panday has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within just a year. She was considered one of the most promising debutants of Bollywood in 2019 and has lived up to the expectations of all her fans in this regard. In a recent live chat with an entertainment portal, the actress has spilled the beans about the time when she was all set to make her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2.

Ananya says that it was her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday who were anxious about her debut. The stunning diva further states that she wasn’t nervous at all and was rather excited about the same. In fact, Ananya and Tara were having so much fun that they did not even know that a film was in the making! The actress reveals she could not sit next to her parents during SOTY 2’s screening as both of them were crying.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Ananya Panday below:

The most shocking fact revealed by Ananya is that Chunky Panday did not congratulate her until the release of the film as he is well aware of the fickleness of the industry. As mentioned by the actress during the live chat, he did congratulate her after the film’s release. Talking about her mom Bhavana Panday, the actress states that the former has been always supportive and was also with her during the first day of shoot. On the professional front, Ananya is all set to win the hearts of the audience again with Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Credits :India Forums

