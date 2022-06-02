Ananya Panday reveals facing ‘casual sexism’ in her initial days; Says people asked her to 'fill up'

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and has managed to mark her place in the film industry. She is only a few films old in the world of showbiz, but she has already gained a major following. Now, in a recent chat, the actress revealed that she has faced 'casual sexism' in the early days of her career.

During her recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said: “As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight.'" Ananya said that she felt hurt about it and would think, "Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size?" She said that the worst thing a person can do is judge them for their body.

Ananya said that she wasn't promised work in the industry nor was spoken about any opportunities. The actress also said that she always wanted to be an actress but she never knew how she would accomplish that. "I never thought it was going to be easy," Panday said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khaali Peeli actress will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's action film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will release in the theatres on 25 August 2022. Next, Ananya also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

