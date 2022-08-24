Ananya Panday reveals getting 'very affected' by trolls; Says 'I want people to like me as an actor'

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Despite being a few films old, the Pati Patni Au Woh actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Liger, which also features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu.

Ananya is leaving no stones unturned to promote Liger with Vijay and ahead of the film's release, in an interview with India Today, she was asked if she gets bothered by the trolls on social media. To which, she said: "I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have. I've just realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself."

Further, Ananya said that people should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of her personality when they watch her in interviews, or in public, and there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they the audience sees sometimes. "But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor." said the Student Of The Year 2 actress.

Meanwhile, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This also marks Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema. Apart from this, the actress will feature next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhavana Pandey reveals Ananya gives acting tips to Shanaya and Suhana: They have a lot to discuss