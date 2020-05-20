Ananya Panday REVEALS her and sister Rysa's 'big mood post eating cake' with a throwback picture

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ananya Panday treats fans with a fun throwback picture of her family's mood post eating cake as she wishes her aunt on her birthday.

A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced lockdown 4.0 was till May 31st, however, there are some norms in this new lockdown. But it is still important for everyone to stay safe and maintain social distancing. Due to the lockdown, everyone has become a master is using social media apps. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Ananya Panday, from working out at home to turning a chef to sister Rysa Panday, Student of the Year 2 actress has been spending quarantine in the most productive way.

Recently, Ananya shared a throwback picture wishing her aunt Vandana Gidwani a happy birthday. In the throwback picture shared on Ananya's Instagram story, we can see the actress's family posing for the camera for a perfect birthday picture while little Ananya who looks cute as a button and is standing in the middle tries to jump up high in order to make her face visible in the photo. But what caught our attention was Ananya's little sister Rysa who looks adorable while standing at the side with a piece of cake in her mouth. Everyone looks happy giving major family goals in this throwback picture. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday Sona masi!!. love u and miss you." She added, "Big mood post eating cake ft @rysapanday."

(Also Read: Ananya Panday looks exquisite in throwback pics from a photoshoot; Calls it 'love at first sight')

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film Fighter with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×