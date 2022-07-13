Ananya Panday reveals her best way to deal with heartbreak & why she was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in April this year that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter ended their relationship after dating for three long years. Now, in a chat with ETimes, Ananya opened up about her mantra on dealing with heartbreaks. The Khaali Peeli actress revealed that the best way to deal with heartbreak is to "go all-out emotional".

She said, "I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong. We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you some time later. I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day. Also, I don’t think there’s a better medicine than spending time with your best friends."

Acknowledging that she has a 'strong support system', Ananya is keeping her focus on work. She has been making some serious noise on social media for her upcoming film Liger. The young star will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda. However, Ananya revealed that she had a massive crush on Hrithik Roshan as a child.

Reminiscing about the same, Ananya revealed she was obsessed with Hrithik. She said, "I was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan. I think I was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out. And then I saw him at some birthday party and I started screaming, ‘Hrithik! Hrithik!’. I had just started talking. My parents just reacted and said, ‘This is not our child’. I am a big Hrithik Roshan fan."

Apart from Liger, Ananya is also working on Zoya Akhtar's Ko Gaye Hum Kahaan in which she will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

