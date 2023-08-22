Ananya Panday reveals her ideal Mr Right amid relationship rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'They have to be...'

The much-anticipated spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl is set to release in theaters this Friday. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his lead role, while Ananya Panday joins the cast as his love interest, portraying the character Pari. Her role adds a fresh and positive dimension to the already impressive ensemble of this comedy-drama. Beyond her professional endeavors, Ananya has been making headlines due to relationship rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur. While the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, they were spotted spending quality time together during their European vacation a few months ago. In a recent promotional interview for Dream Girl 2, Ananya opened up about the qualities she seeks in her future husband.

Ananya Panday reveals her ideal future husband

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Ananya was questioned about the qualities her father, Chunky Panday, would expect in a suitable partner for his daughter. In response, she humorously stated, "Oh, God. I think my dad is his own benchmark.” Discussing the attributes she envisions in her prospective husband, Ananya shared, "They have to be as kind, as loving, as funny as my dad. That's the benchmark for me. My dad's just the best person ever. So, they have to be exactly like that."

Ananya further commented that due to the lack of a film release for a while, the discussions have centered more on her personal life. However, she anticipates that with her upcoming projects, the audience's excitement will shift towards her onscreen performances.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s film Dream Girl 2 and more projects

In the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Karam, is deeply smitten with Ananya's Pari. However, Pari's father has certain conditions for her marriage. The film's trailer and three songs from the soundtrack, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar have already been released, generating significant excitement. Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to deliver a hilarious experience, with notable contributions from Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and others. Its theatrical release is scheduled for August 25th.

In addition to that, Ananya’s future projects include Farhan Akhtar’s production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane's intriguing cyber thriller titled Control.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 song Jamnapaar OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his stunning moves as Pooja in this peppy track