  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday reveals her sunday secrets : Deets Inside

Actress Ananya Panday says she likes to pamper herself on Sunday and spend quality time with her family and dogs.
652 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday reveals her sunday secrets : Deets InsideAnanya Panday reveals her sunday secrets : Deets Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Here's how she spends her Sunday:

* Home spa session: Some essential oils, a nice massage followed by a power nap helps me start my Sunday on the right note. After a week full of running around, this becomes the perfect rejuvenation.

* Grooming and skincare: Throughout the week with constant make up and getting ready, your skin needs a break and some pampering. Sundays are for DIY skincare and for me it's all about a sheet mask for the face, gliding for hair removal and a hassle-free foot scrub which conveniently takes care of my grooming needs at home.

* Playing dog mom for the day: When I'm at home, both my dogs are constantly around me vying for attention. So, it's all about them, from checking on their food to giving them a nice bath and of course playing around, they make it a happy Sunday for me.

* Brunching with my family: The family that brunches together stays together. My cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement