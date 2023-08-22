Ananya Panday reveals her way of dealing with failures as she talks about Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger

Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles, directed by Puri Jagannadh, released on 25th August 2022 had received highly negative reviews and ended up as a box office failure. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which is all set for a theatrical release on 25th August 2023. The actress spoke about her approach to dealing with failures. Here’s what she said.

Ananya Panday talks about her approach to dealing with failures

During an exclusive chat with India Today, Ananya opened up about her way to deal with failures. She shared that even when encountering setbacks, she doesn't doubt her abilities as an actress. Ananya thinks it's important to heed her own thoughts and reflect on the choices she makes. She said, “I don’t think I question myself as an actor. When something doesn’t do well and if you start listening to everyone, critics, it doesn’t work. I think first you should listen to your own voice and kind of understand what was wrong with the decision that you made. You have to look at every aspect. What was wrong with the film? Did I do something wrong? It is important to access all of it.”

Highlighting the importance of being kind to oneself, Ananya added, “So, yes you do through that. But it is also important to not beat yourself up too much about it. There could be literally any factor. A film could actually find its audience on OTT, and a good film will eventually find its audience. I don’t believe in beating myself too much."

Ananya Panday highlights the importance of “moving on”

Speaking about her approach to dealing with failures, Ananya Panday empathized with the importance of making mistakes, learning from them, and moving on. “I am also new and have a long career. I am sure that I will be making many many mistakes on the way, but it is important to learn from them and know what to do next and move on. You cannot keep thinking about it,” she said.

