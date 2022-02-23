Ananya Panday reveals how rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter and BFFs Suhana & Shanaya's reacted to Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 of this month and the film continues to woo the audience till now. Skipping theatrical release and opting for the digital route, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer has still managed to rule the hearts. Shakun Batra’s directorial deals with relationship complexities. Many celebrities have appreciated the love triangle drama. Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Ananya, who essayed the role of Tia, revealed her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter and Suhana, Shanaya’s reaction.

When talking about Ishaan’s view on the film, the actress said the actor has a huge influence on her. Both watched the film together. “He has a personality which is loving, sweet, and supportive. I am very grateful,” Ananya added. To note, both had worked together in a film Khaali Peeli. She further mentioned her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s reaction. All three have been good friends from childhood and always support each other. After the film was released, they had shared their reaction to Instagram stories.

The actress revealed that both girls enjoyed the film a lot and were glued to the screen till the end. “They were asking questions like 'Oh my god! What's going to happen next? Oh my god, is this really happening?,” she added. Ananya even called them the best audience.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

