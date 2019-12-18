Ananya Panday reveals how she & Kartik Aaryan laugh it off when it comes to their relationship rumours

Ananya Panday talks about relationship rumours with Kartik Aaryan and also reveals how they laugh it off together. Read on.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has done well at the box office, and while the film has received a mixed response, the numbers speak for itself as well. The movie saw the trio come together on screen for the very first time and eventually when reports about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan having broken up began doing the rounds, Kartik and Ananya became the new most talked about couple.

However, ask Ananya about the speculations and if that has brought about a change in their equation, the actress says how it does not bother her and that she and Kartik laugh it off together. She adds how her dad is an actor and she knows that such things are a part of the industry, however, for both Kartik and her, what matters the most is their work and the fact that their movie is being loved. She says how she does not think of these rumours and it does not change their equation either.

Ananya further added how just because there are certain things that people are talking about them, it does not mean that she will stop spending time with him and, and also added that they work together, and in fact enjoy spending time together.

