Ananya Panday reveals if she will perform item number in movies; 'There are a lot of ways you can...'

In her five-year-old acting career, Ananya Panday has become one of the most promising star kids of Bollywood. Be it playing a lead role in her films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan or making a cameo in other movies like Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, she has been actively working. Ananya Panday recently revealed if she would perform an item number in movies by saying that there are a lot of ways you can do it.

In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, Ananya Panday was quizzed whether the actress would accept the offer of an item number if she bags it in her career. Ananya reasoned it with a thoughtful answer that suggested that she would take her decision depending on the intent of the dance number.

The Call Me Bae star said that there are a lot of ways to do item numbers. Sharing her 'do's and 'don'ts', Ananya stated that if the girl is empowered, has control over the environment and isn't overtly s*xualized, then she will do it. However, if the character isn't respected then the actress would refuse it.

The CTRL actress continued that the idea is to see those item numbers from another perspective and that there are a lot of ways you can play around with it.

"There are ways to be s*xy but not to be s*xualized or objectified so there is a difference between that and it's about switching the control to the girl instead of the man and vice-versa. The same thing happens with men also...you make them take their shirts off and they are also being objectified," the young actress pointed out.

Advertisement

Talking about her take on item numbers, Ananya elaborated by saying that filmmakers and actors have to be aware of the "stuff" that they are putting out there. The star kid shared that while it can also be perceived as entertainment, the problem lies in the "glorification" of negative elements.

Ananya Panday made her digital debut with Karan Johar's Call Me Bae last month (in September) this year. She is now gearing up for Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber-thriller, CTRL.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals she 'cringe' at herself 'all the time' but has gotten better now: 'I couldn't hear my own voice'