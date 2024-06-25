Ananya Panday reveals she has been birthday girl Karisma Kapoor's 'no 1 fan for life' and THIS old pic is proof

Celebrating her 50th birthday today is the evergreen Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. With a string of successful films to her credit, she continues to grace the industry with her presence. Karisma's age-defying grace has left many astonished. On this momentous day, Bollywood stars flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, with her devoted fan, Ananya Panday, expressing admiration among them.

Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor's old pic is way too adorable

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to Instagram to share an old picture with the birthday girl, Karisma Kapoor. In the photo, little Ananya is seen sitting on Karisma Kapoor's lap, making funny faces. Karisma is captured beaming with joy, exuding her timeless beauty.

Ananya Panday is dressed in a pink t-shirt with a heart motif and denim pants, sporting a ponytail hairstyle, while Karisma is seen posing in a blue top with a denim jacket layered over it.

Accompanying the picture, she showered praise on the actress, dubbing herself as Karisma's 'fan for life.' Her caption read, "No. 1 Lolo fan for life. happy birthday OG @therealkarismakapoor no one does it like youuuuu."

Kareena Kapoor's special birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media and posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Karisma on her birthday. She shared a collage featuring photos and videos of them together, expressing, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, Chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That's what I wish for you…"

Advertisement

Karisma’s close friend Malaika Arora also expressed her affection on social media for her bestie. She shared a series of unseen photos capturing their memorable moments. In the initial selfie taken by the birthday celebrant, all five ladies are seen flaunting their red-lipped smiles. Malaika, alongside Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora Ladak, shared the images. Captioning the post, she wrote, “U make 50 look so effortless, lolo @therealkarismakapoor. Happy birthday... We love u.”

Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Ananya starred in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is now gearing up for her debut series, Call Me Bae, which features an ensemble cast including Mini Mathur, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra. It is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Karisma recently ventured into the world of OTT with Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak, essaying the character of Shehnaaz Noorani. She shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘ultimate hero’ Karisma Kapoor on her birthday with heartwarming video: ‘50 is the new 30 gurl’