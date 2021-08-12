Ananya Panday REVEALS she is obsessed with THIS thing; Make your best guesses

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses to have debuted in the recent years. She entered the showbiz industry in 2019 with ’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although only a few films old, Ananya has managed to make room for herself in the big tinsel town of Bollywood. The young actress is quite popular on social media, where she has millions of fans and followers. She often takes to Instagram to post beautiful pictures of herself, while sharing tiny glimpses of her life as well.

On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram stories to give fans some insight about her obsessions. Before you read forward, here are three clues. It’s something yellow. It’s a flower. It loves the sun. Have your answers yet? Yes, the Student Of The Year 2 actress revealed that she is obsessed with sunflowers! Ananya shared a beautiful picture of a huge sunflower on her Instagram stories, and wrote, “Not that anyone asked but I’m obsessed with sunflowers”. This is some sweet trivia about the young actress, isn’t it?

Have a look at Ananya’s Instagram story here:

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in his first pan-India film, ‘Liger’, which is helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. The bilingual film which will release in both Hindi and Telugu, is scheduled to release on September 9th, 2021. Apart from Liger, Ananya will also feature in director Shakun Batra’s next unnamed film, starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

