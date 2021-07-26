Ananya Panday reveals she takes love advice from bestie Shanaya Kapoor: She's very bad but I still go to her.

Ananya Panday keeps her girl gang close and there are no two ways about it. The young actress' girl gang includes and Shanaya Kapoor. Among the two, Ananya revealed that Shanya is the one that gives her love advice. However, the Khaali Peeli actress stated that it may not be the best piece of advice. On a recent appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Ananya Panday said that she's yet to follow through on Shanaya's advice.

Ananya jokingly said, "She is a very bad person but I still go to her. I don’t know why. The best love advice she gave me was to chill and stop acting crazy. But I need to still follow through with that."

As for her relationship with Suhana and Shanaya, Ananya said that they are like family. "For me, mujhe nahi lagta ki meri family sirf chaar logon ki hai (I don’t think my family consists of only four members). I feel like I have a very big family because I have grown up around Suhana and Shanaya, and we have so many memories together. Even when Shanaya’s mom (Maheep Kapoor) was pregnant with her, I used to lie on her mum’s stomach, so I feel like Shanaya and I have a connection even before she was born," the actress said.

Ananya, Suhana and Shanya often take social media by storm with their photos. While Ananya is already in the movie business, Shanaya has started with on set experience to enter the film industry. As for Suhana Khan, the young star kid is currently in New York studying acting and film.

