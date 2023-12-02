Ananya Panday reveals THIS film inspired her to become actress; aspires to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ananya Panday stands out as one of the most talented and beloved young actresses in Hindi cinema. From her debut in Student of the Year 2 to her recent film Dream Girl 2, she has showcased significant improvement in her craft. Ananya is not only admired for her acting prowess but also recognized for her impeccable fashion sense. Additionally, her public displays of affection with beau Aditya Roy Kapur often make headlines.

Recently, Ananya had the honor of representing India at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. During a conversation with Deadline, she revealed that it was karan Johar's films that inspired her to pursue acting. Furthermore, the actress shared her aspirations to work with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ananya Panday credits Karan Johar's iconic films for inspiring her to become an actress

When asked about the film that ignited her passion for acting, Ananya Panday fondly mentioned the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. These cherished childhood films played a pivotal role in nurturing her love for performance, with their songs inspiring her early fascination with dancing. Ananya credited filmmaker Karan Johar as a significant influence in her decision to pursue acting professionally.

In response to inquiries about her dream collaborations, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress expressed a strong desire to work with the acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, she mentioned the maestro Quentin Tarantino, expressing eagerness to be a part of his rumored final film.

Panday also shared her alternate career choices, revealing that if not for acting, she would have ventured into medicine, drawn by her love for biology and her family's medical background. Alternatively, she expressed an interest in becoming a preschool teacher, reflecting her genuine affection for children.

Digging into Ananya Panday's professional front

Ananya is gearing up for the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Set in Mumbai, the film delves into the multifaceted journey of friendship among Imaad, Ahana, and Neil. Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is 'happiest little Scorpio' in beach PICS from Maldives birthday vacay; Bhavana Pandey reacts