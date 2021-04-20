Ananya Panday reveals what she is 'currently reading' and it gives us a peek into her love for Meryl Streep

Actress Ananya Panday took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the current book she is reading amid the Mumbai lockdown at home. The Liger star's current read is all about her love for Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

Amid the surge of COVID 19 cases, the city of Mumbai was put under several restrictions to curb the spread and hence, many shootings have been stalled. Amid this, Ananya Panday also is spending time at home and while she is at home, the Liger star is making the most of it by bingeing on her favourite shows and reading her favourite books. Recently, Ananya shared what she is currently reading and it has given her fans a sneak peek into her love for Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a photo of a book penned by author Erin Carlson that is based on the Chronicles of Meryl Streep. The name of the book is 'Queen Meryl' and Ananya shared a glimpse of the cover on her Instagram story. The Liger star seemed to be a fan of the Hollywood star as she began reading about Meryl's iconic roles, heroic deeds and her legendary life in the book by Erin Carlson amid the lockdown in Mumbai.

Sharing the photo of the Cover of 'Queen Meryl,' Ananya put a sticker over it that reads as, "Currently Reading."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She will now be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . It is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2021. Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

