Ananya Panday REVEALS what she learnt from Deepika Padukone during Gehraiyaan; says ‘Everything changed’

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ahead of the release of the movie, Ananya opened up about her working experience with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan and also talked about both her personal and professional life. The actress revealed what she learned from her co-star, Deepika, and the director of the film, Shakun Batra.

Ananya Panday shares working experience with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

At the recent Agenda AajTak event, Ananya Panday discussed her personal and professional life. During the conversation, she shared her working experience in Gehraiyaan and revealed the valuable lessons she gained from her co-star, Deepika Padukone, and the film's director, Shakun Batra.

She said, "Gehraiyaan mein sab badal gaya tha mere liye. Jo humare director the Shakun Batra aur jo maine Deepika (Deepika Padukone) se bhi seekha was to be very process-oriented. Toh ab mera bohot elaborate process rehta hai, jab main kisi role ke liye prepare karti hu." (While shooting for Gehraiyaan, everything changed for me. What I learned from director Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone was to be very process-oriented. So now, I have a very elaborate process when I prepare for a role.)

Panday further added that she likes to go on set completely prepared adding she knows her lines and also knows the lines of her co-stars. "When I go on set, I don't want to stress about what my lines are, what this is, what that is. I want to know everything about the character—what they eat, what they drink, when they sleep," added Ananya.

About Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, with Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. The film premiered on 11 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

More about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is inspired by a song from the 2016 release Baar Baar Dekho led by Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The film portrays the narrative of three friends and is the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. The film will be released on December 26 only on Netflix.

