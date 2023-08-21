Ananya Panday reveals whether social media trolling affects her; Says ‘Actors are people too'

Being a celebrity or a famous personality has its own pros and cons. While actors receive a lot of love and adulation from their fans, they are often subjected to social media trolling too. Safe to say, no celebrity is immune to it, and while some hit back and call out these trolls, some choose to ignore the negativity. Ananya Panday, who will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, recently opened up about how this kind of online trolling affects her.

Ananya Panday on how she deals with social media trolling

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, has frequently faced trolling and criticism on social media and has borne the brunt of the much-discussed nepotism debate. In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Ananya Panday talked about how she deals with trolling and criticism. She said that she has learned to discern the thin line between feedback and trolling. She said that while she is open to constructive criticism, she doesn’t pay much heed to trolling. “When someone says ‘you can do this’ or ‘do this in a different way’, then I always accept it. I don’t ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor but when it comes to trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it,” said Ananya.

When asked if the trolling gets to her, the Dream Girl 2 actress said that as an actor, she isn’t very affected by it. However, it does affect her as a human being. “People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me but I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say ‘poor me’,” she said.

About Dream Girl 2

Helmed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl 2 is a comedy-drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The ensemble cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

