Ananya Panday reveals why she still feels insecure about THIS; opens up on unfollowing, muting trolls

Trigger Warning: This articles has references of body image issues

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly riding high on success, with her film Dream Girl 2 scoring big at the box office and securing international brand collaborations. The actress, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, shared in an interview that she still grapples with insecurities about her body. She also opened up about navigating through online trolls and how she copes with the challenges that come with them.

Ananya Panday on facing body shaming during high school

In a recent interview with Elle India, Ananya Panday discussed her experience with body shaming during her adolescence, acknowledging that high school is a challenging period for everyone. She emphasized that everyone harbors their insecurities, and things never truly improve. Ananya revealed, “I still feel insecure about my body, and it’s always different—sometimes, it is sparked by a comment somebody made about your body and other times, it’s just how you feel about yourself on a particular day.”

Ananya Panday on how she deals with negativity on social media

Ananya Panday delved into the topic of online trolling during the same conversation, reflecting on her comparatively easier childhood without constant access to phones. She noted the heightened challenges teenagers face today, where seeking validation through social media can be common. Despite that, Ananya admitted she is not immune to the extremes of social media.

She highlighted the constant information overload on these platforms and the potential negative impact it can have. Ananya shared her coping mechanism, saying, “Which is why I’ve started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way—I have grown quite ruthless.”

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Ananya is making waves on the professional front, gearing up for her debut in the OTT space with Call Me Bae, a project she recently wrapped shooting for. Additionally, she's set to headline Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. Another exciting project in her diverse lineup is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a friendship-based film, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, where she shares the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya also recently made an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted post movie date; WATCH