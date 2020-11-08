Ananya Panday reveals working with Deepika Padukone was like 'family', says Shakun Batra was on her wish list

Ananya Panday recently completed shooting with director Shakun Batra in Goa for an upcoming untitled film in which she will be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday has been a busy bee ever since lockdown restrictions were lifted and shooting across the country began. From promoting her film Khaali Peeli to beginning shoot on her next film in Goa, the actress has returned to work and is rather excited about it. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ananya revealed that she is learning new things every day.

When asked about her journey so far, the Khaali Peeli actress said, "I am excited to grow up. It’s been a year for me in the industry and it has been two years for Ishaan Khatter. We are learning new things every day and gaining new experiences. I am looking forward to growing up in general and also in the industry. Because I feel the older I get, the more things I am capable to do."

Ananya recently completed a shoot schedule with director Shakun Batra in Goa for an upcoming untitled film in which she will be starring alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Revealing that Batra was on her wish list, Ananya said, "I am also really excited for this film because Shakun is like a dream director for me. I have this list of people that I want to work with and Shakun is on that list. So for me when I got the opportunity to work with him, I put a tick mark near his name. It was a really surreal for me."

Adding that working with Deepika and Siddhanth was like 'family', she added, "It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun."

Credits :Hindustan Times

