Ananya Panday reviews Kartik Aaryan’s 'outstanding’ Chandu Champion; lauds Kabir Khan and entire team

Kartik Aaryan’s most anticipated movie of the year, Chandu Champion will be released on June 14. But before the audience can finally watch the biographical sports drama film on the big screen, a special premiere was hosted in Mumbai for the biggies of B-town.

Among them was actress Ananya Panday who watched the early screening of the movies. She was quick to pen her thoughts about the biopic in her review on social media. Read on!

Ananya Panday reviews Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

A day before the theatrical release of Chandu Champion, the makers invited several big names in the industry to watch the movie collectively in Mumbai. Among the many celebs who arrived at the red carpet event was actress Ananya Panday. For the night, she went with a comfortable brown slip dress with black slippers.

Soon after he returned from the screening, the Dream Girl 2 star took to social media and shared her thoughts about the biopic. Sharing the poster of the film on her Instagram stories, she penned, “Outstanding. You have to see it to believe it! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk (red heart emojis) and the entire cast and crew!”

Take a look:

When Ananya Panday spoke about ‘putting yourself out’

Ananya was in a conversation with PTI when she spoke about how it’s not easy to feel toxic-positive all the time. She was quoted as saying, “It is one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite some time. We can't just feel toxic-positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness.”

Advertisement

Amid rumors of her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, the 25-year-old actress also added, “Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful.” On the work front, the Student of the Year 2 star was seen in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan last year with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

While she filmed her cameo in the upcoming film Bad Newz, she also had Control and Shankara in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday's reaction to fan calling Aditya Roy Kapur his 'damaad' amid breakup rumors goes VIRAL