Ananya Panday rocks rosy lips, looks weekend-ready in new alluring selfies

Ananya Panday is not many films old in showbiz. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya has been constantly a part of the limelight. She is a promising actor among the current generation of newbies and has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. Ananya keeps her fans entertained on Instagram, where she often treats them to candid and gorgeous pictures and videos of herself, and with friends and family. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, she yet again posted a slew of new selfies on the ‘gram.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing site, Ananya dropped a few beautiful selfies, leaving fans swooning over her. She looked quite pretty in the pictures. Her shoulder-length hair was left open and she styled them in soft waves. She opted for a dewy and subtle makeup look with blushed cheeks and glossy lips. The Kaali Peeli actress looked pretty as she donned a black outfit and posed for pictures. Sharing these photos, she captioned the post with a red lip emoji. Her post was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers in no time.

Ananya Panday’s latest selfies:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

