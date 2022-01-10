Ananya Panday & Rysa are 'doppelganger sisters' as they flaunt their bond in these UNSEEN childhood PICS

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in Bollywood showbiz but the young actress has successfully managed to be in the limelight consistently. Ananya made her big debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and since then, she has been in the headlines every now and then. Furthermore, Ananya also enjoys quite a massive fan-following on social media, especially Instagram, where the actress frequently posts pictures and videos. Speaking of pictures, earlier today, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey shared a couple of unseen childhood pictures of the actress and you should not miss them.

A few hours back, Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures of her daughters Ananya and Rysa from their childhood. Bhavana often treats her followers with adorable, unseen pictures of the sisters, while fans keep on coming back for more. In the pictures shared by Bhavana today, one can see Ananya and her younger sister Rysa being their cute selves as they pose for pictures. One of these is a collage made up of two pictures that showcase the ‘cute bond’ between the siblings. While one is a throwback from their childhood, the other picture is a relatively recent photo featuring the grown-up Panday sisters.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya has quite a few interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, Ananya will also feature in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

