Ananya Panday & Rysa's adorable childhood PHOTO is sure to leave the fans in complete awe; Take a look

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana often shares childhood pictures of the actress and her sister Rysa on social media. Check out the recent one that she has shared on Instagram.

Just like Ananya Panday, her mom Bhavana is also frequently active on social media. What we love about her the most is that she often goes on a throwback spree and keeps on sharing some fond memories on her handle. Be it her own throwback pictures or be it the childhood pictures of Ananya and Rysa, their mom knows how to keep the audience engaged and we have got proof! Just recently, she has shared one such memory on her handle.

We are talking about another childhood picture of the Student of the Year 2 actress and her sister Rysa that is sure to leave the netizens in complete awe. The two girls are posing with their parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday in what we call the perfect family photo. Ananya looks adorable in a yellow outfit while little Rysa looks cute as a button clad in pink and blue attire. This is undoubtedly the cutest picture you will see on the internet today!

Check it out below:

Bhavana Panday has added a rather quirky caption along with the post that reads, “Blow-dried hair!!! We don’t care!!!” It is pretty clear that she is talking about her own lustrous hair that definitely seems to be blow-dried in the picture. Talking about Ananya, she has recently wrapped up a shooting schedule for Shakun Batra’s next that also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s project that is tentatively titled Fighter.

Credits :Bhavana Pandey Instagram

