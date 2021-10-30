On Ananya Panday’s birthday, Ishaan Khatter pens a sweet note as he wishes her ‘Happy cake day’

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are one of the rumoured couples of Bollywood who are said to be dating each other for a while. The rumoured couple had shared the screen space for the first time in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli and ever since then, there have been rumours of them dating each other. Meanwhile, Ananya and Ishaan’s frequent hangouts and vacation add on to these rumours. Amid this, as the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress turned a year older, all eyes were on Ishaan’s social media handle.

And the Pippa actor did turn true to the expectations as he shared a beautiful post for his ladylove. Taking to his Instagram account, Ishaan shared two stunning pics of Ananya leaving us in awe of her beauty and panache. In the caption, Ishaan wished her strength and love in her life. He wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoticon.”

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s birthday post for Ananya Panday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ishaan has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Pippa and Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh, Liger will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu. This isn’t all. She is also working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

