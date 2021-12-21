Ananya Panday’s casual yet stylish attire is perfect to make your Tuesday’s terrific; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is one of the top Bollywood actresses currently. She is in the headlines ever since her upcoming movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi titled Gehraiyaan’s teaser was released. The star cast of the film is heaping praises for the wonderful teaser and fans cannot wait for the film to release. Well, amidst social media going gaga over the teaser of Gehraiyaan, Ananya was spotted at Bandra today in casual attire outside a dubbing studio.

The actress wore a beige coloured tank crop top over blue denim. She tied her hair in a bun and wore her big framed glasses. Ananya Panday completed her look with white sports shoes and posed for the paps as they were clicking her. Not to forget her baby pink coloured face mask that she wore to protect herself. In some of the pictures, she even removed her mask to pose for the paps and waved at them with a big smile on her face. Reportedly she was spotted in Bandra outside a dubbing studio.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya is all excited about sharing the screen space with Deepika and Siddhant and called them family. She said, “It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun”.

