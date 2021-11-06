Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday announces her engagement to Ivor McCray
Alanna wrote, “2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor.”
Ivor also shared pictures and wrote how he prepared for the day. Aaliyah Kashyap dropped heart emojis in the comment section.
Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday dropped heart emojis to show her love. Bipasha Basu, addressing Deanne, wrote, “Yayyyyy congratulations to you and @alokechikkipanday. They look soooo sweet together God bless.” Earlier this year, Alanna revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with Ivor.
