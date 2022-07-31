Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday on her Koffee With Karan 7 episode: She should never lose that honesty

Koffee With Karan 7 has been only getting better and better with each passing episode. The chat show is known for the gossip that the celebs reveal sitting on the couch. After 3 successful episodes, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the 4th episode and we have to admit that it was one of the most entertaining episodes so far. From revealing a lot of stuff about their personal life to celebrating their professional success, both Ananya and Vijay spilt a lot of beans on the show. A lot of their statements have made headlines and fans are still talking about this episode. Well, Ananya’s father Chunky Pandey in a recent interview opened up about his daughter’s episode on KWK 7.

Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode

Talking about the way Ananya Panday carried herself on Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode, Chunky Panday told ETimes, “I am feeling on top of the world. She carried herself so well in KWK. I am very proud of her and feel that she should never lose that honesty in her.” Chunky also recalled appearing on a chat show himself during his younger days. He revealed that in his days they had Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan with Tabassum and it has been 30 years now since that episode.

Ananya Panday went on a friendly date with Vijay Deverakonda

Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda about how the vibe was like with Ananya Panday, on the sets of their upcoming film Liger. Vijay said, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger. She’s a big foodie.” Ananya Panday interrupted and said that the two also went for dinner together. Karan, slyly asked them if they went on a date. Vijay answered saying that they went on one date where both of them dressed very well. When Karan asked Ananya if the date was while she was dating Ishaan Khatter, Ananya promptly corrected Karan and told him that she and her Liger co-star just went on a ‘friendly date’.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya is all geared up for the release of her first Pan India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. These two are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In fact, they even took the local train ride to promote their film. Apart from this, she has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

