Ananya Panday’s hair gets stuck in blow drier in hilarious PIC with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a slew of hilarious photos as she treated fans to a glimpse of her ‘expectation vs reality’ moment. Ananya is quite popular and active on social media. The young actress often takes to the social media platform to share sneak peeks from her personal and professional lives with fans and followers. Keeping up with this trajectory, yesterday, Ananya took to the ‘gram yet again and shared a slew of pictures as she shared some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments with Vijay Deverakonda on Liger sets.

Ananya Panday has an expectations vs reality moment on Liger sets

Ananya Panday shared quite a few photos on Instagram. In the first picture, she could be seen rocking a white bikini with a polka-dotted yellow shrug. She is seen wearing this outfit in the recently released song Aafat from Liger. In the next photo, she is seen seated on a chair as she made a sad face looking at the camera. Her hair is in a dishevelled state, with feathers on it. The third photo again shows her posing gracefully as she remained seated in the chair. The fourth and last photo in the series showcases her with Vijay, who is seen winking at the camera. On the other hand, Ananya’s hair is seen being stuck in a blow drier.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned the post, “Expectation vs. Reality was tryna have my Heroine moment but I got attacked by feathers and my hair got stuck in the blower instead (victory emoji) (tongue out emoji) #AAFAT #Liger25thAugust.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh is slated to release on the 25th of August. It will mark Ananya’s debut in Telugu films and Vijay’s debut in Bollywood.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the movie also co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. It is a coming-of-age story of three individuals in a digital era.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Ananya will feature in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl sequel, to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

