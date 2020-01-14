Ananya Panday’s latest photos get her TROLLED for her ‘struggler’ remark; Check it out

Ananya Panday is a popular actress in Bollywood. However, her recent post amidst Khaali Peeli shooting invited relentless trolling for her struggle remark which she said in an interview. Check it out.

Often Bollywood celebs get a lot of praise from fans for their work and it surely is a great thing to boost one’s spirit. However, at times, actors also get trolled on social media for various reasons. Speaking of this, one of the popular stars of the youth, Ananya Panday has recently found herself in a fix with netizens as her recent post from Khaali Peeli shoot invited relentless trolling. Ananya is currently shooting in Wai, Maharashtra for Ishaan Khatter co-starrer. Recently, she shared a couple of photos on social media.

In her recent post, Ananya can be seen standing in the middle of the fields where she posed and captioned the photos as having a ‘DDLJ moment.’ However, this seems to have irked netizens who took to the comments section to troll the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress for her ‘struggler’ remark which she had previously made in an interview. Fans compared her posing in the field to her struggle and trolled her for comment. Various users left comments on her post relating it to her previous struggle comment.

A user wrote, “O god inko palatna para photo khijne k liye... So much struggle.” Another troller commented, “struggling on the next level...I like it.” Another wrote, “Damn ..working in field.... Never seen such a struggler.” For those unaware, Ananya had commented in a recent interview on nepotism and had mentioned that her father had never been on Koffee With Karan and had mentioned that it wasn’t easy for him or for her. She mentioned that everyone has their own journey and struggles. Even back then, Ananya’s comment on Chunky Pandey never going to Koffee with Karan had invited massive trolling.

Check out the comments:

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. The film’s first look was recently shared in which Ananya was seen sitting in Ishaan’s taxi as a scared passenger. Khaali Peeli will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

