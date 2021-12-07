Ananya Panday’s pink sequined dress is what dreams are made of; See PIC

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in showbiz, however, she has successfully managed to create her own space and remain in the limelight. Apart from her acts in films, Ananya also impresses fans with her many pictures and videos on social media. Her Instagram followers are privy to various candid photographs, gorgeous photoshoots, and stunning videos, which the actress posts every once in a while. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya yet again took to the gram and shared a glimpse of her pretty pink dress, and you should not miss it.

A few hours back today, Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared a striking mirror selfie. In the picture, she can be seen slaying in a beautiful sequined pink mini dress. The one-shoulder dress featured a balloon sleeve on one side, accentuating Ananya’s outfit of the day even further. The Student Of The Year 2 actress kept her hair open and accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings. Filled-in eyebrows, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink punctuated her look. As she clicked the mirror selfie, she struck a side pose.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday has quite a few interesting projects lined up in her kitty. A couple of months back, she wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film where Ananya will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the pan-India film Liger opposite south star Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

