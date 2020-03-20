Ananya Panday’s quarantine period is all about playing with pet Astro as she teaches him new tricks; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a photo with her pet Astro as she spends time with him during quarantine period

In times of the Coronavirus outbreak, wherein most of us are in self-quarantine, and stepping out looks like a mammoth task, B-town celebs too are sitting idle at home. Now since celebs are not stepping out of their house, we are obviously not getting their paparazzi photos. However, thanks to social media, B-town actors are making sure to give us a glimpse of their day to day activities during quarantine period. While has been up to a cleaning spree and also indulging in some self care, has been chit chatting with fans on Instagram, and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working out.

And today, thanks to social media, Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share a photo with her dog. In the photo, Ananya Panday is seen wearing shorts and tee and is seen playing some games with her dog as she is seen holding a ball in her hand and alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Trying to teach Astro some tricks#StayAtHome #StaySafe #StayPositive…” Also, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana shared a candid photo of Ananya and father, Chunky Pandey, wherein Chunky prepared oatmeal pancakes for his daughter to pamper her and in the photo, they were seen feasting on a healthy meal.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Next, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and currently, Ananya is shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Plus, Ananya has also bagged Shakun Batra’s next film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Check out Ananya Panday's post with her dog Astro here:

