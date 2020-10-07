Ananya Panday’s recent pic posing on the beach will make you yearn for a beach day; See Post

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, looks stunning as she enjoys a beach day.

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her movie Khaali Peeli has witnessed a digital release and everyone has been in awe of her performance in the movie. Interestingly, Khaali Peeli marks Ananya’s third release after Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh and she can’t stop beaming with the adulation coming her way for her performance. And while she is basking in the success of Khaali Peeli, Ananya took a day out for herself.

The young starlet was seen enjoying her time at the beachside and even gave a glimpse of the same in her recent Instagram post. In the pics, Ananya was seen wearing a white and blue coloured sweatshirt and was posing with the backdrop of the beach waves. Her messy and open hair locks and the cloudy sky was adding on to the beauty of the pic and it was difficult to take eyes off her. In the caption, Ananya wrote, “less attitude, more gratitude”. Undoubtedly, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’s beachside pics did make the fans want to hit the beach right away.

Meanwhile, talking about Khaali Peeli, the Maqbool Khan directorial marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and the audience has been in awe of their chemistry. The actress will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s upcoming pan India project which will also feature Vijay Devarakonda and Charmme Kaur in the lead.

