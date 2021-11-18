Ananya Panday is looking like a ‘Desert Rose’ in her latest SELFIE; SEE PICS

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is in Las Vegas currently where she is shooting for her next film Liger. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. However, the actress has been keeping her fans updated about her shoot through pictures on social media. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a mixed martial artist and will mark his entry into Bollywood. This will be also Ananya’s first Telugu film as well.