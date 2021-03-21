Ananya Panday’s stylist reveals her pre fashion week ‘ritual’ sharing a video of her diet; Take a look

Ananya Panday's stylist and friend Tanya Ghavri took to her social media to share a video of the young star munching on snacks right before her Lakme Fashion Week show. Take a look.

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood’s most beloved star kids. The diva has a cheery personality and her fans love watching the young starlet for it. The actress always keeps it real and isn’t afraid to flaunt her bold new looks. The star has a great sense of style to compliment her easy-going attitude. The actress is often seen heading to her yoga sessions to maintain her inspiring figure. The star, who is currently at Lakme Fashion Week, was seen indulging in snacks right before the show.

Ananya’s stylist and friend Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram handle to post a video of the young star munching on snacks before the show. Tanya also shared the young starlet’s ‘Cheat day’ mentioning her pre-show diet, calling it a ‘Fashion week ritual’. In the video, Ananya can be seen donning a black crop top along with blue jeans. The star can be seen sitting cross-legged on a chair in her makeup room while she snacks. Ananya quickly smiles and winks at the camera when her friend jokingly exposes her.

Earlier today, Ananya was snapped heading for her yoga session donning a comfy outfit consisting of a white coloured top which she had paired with navy blue coloured shorts. Meanwhile, speaking of the professional front, Ananya, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, is set to appear in Puri Jagganadh’s Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will be premiering on September 9 and will be releasing in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

