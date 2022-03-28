Ananya Panday’s summer airport fashion is all about comfort over couture; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is one of the hottest and most talented actresses of this generation and there is no denying this fact. The actress who recently proved her acting skills in Gehraiyaan is currently basking in the success of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, the paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house. Today Ananya was papped at the airport and she looked fab in a tie & dye pattern pants and white t-back.

In the video, Ananya Panday can be seen walking out of the Mumbai airport as the paps followed her. She tied her hair in a bun, wore a black mask to cover her face and was accompanied by her team. She slayed in a red and black tie & dye patterned tracks that she paired with a ribbed white t-back top. The actress held a yellow tote back on one of her shoulders and removed her mask to pose for the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Both the stars have been bonding a lot and shot the film in the United States. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav which she has already started shooting for.

On the personal front, Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter. Both the stars have been spotted together on several occasions.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday & Parineeti Chopra get rid of their heels, wear bathroom slippers with party ensembles