Ananya Panday’s throwback post from her Udaipur trip is all about beautiful sunsets, culture and peace

Ananya Panday has been a true blue social media queen who doesn’t miss a chance to keep her Instagram family intrigued with her beautiful pics. From photoshoots, vacations, movie announcements, BTS and more, Ananya’s Instagram handle is a sheer treat for the fans. And now, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress is once again grabbing the attention for her another post on the photo-sharing app. This time, the diva has shared some beautiful throwback pics from her trip to Udaipur which are winning hearts.

In the pics, Ananya was seen enjoying the beautiful sunsets in the city of lakes. The pic featured the actress dressed in a white embroidered outfit and was seen enjoying the sunset while sitting in a boat. The other pics and videos gave a glimpse of the culture and the scenic beauty of the city of Udaipur. From capturing the traditional dance to the beauty of forts, sailing around the lakes in the city, Ananya was seen making the most of her trip to Udaipur. The Student of The Year 2 actress captioned the post as, “Missing the magic of Udaipur” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya is currently basking in the success of her last release Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she has some interesting movies in the pipeline which includes Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

