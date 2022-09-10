Ananya Panday says ‘everything you can imagine is real’ as she shares PIC from Italian vacay

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Apart from showcasing her acting potential in films, Ananya also keeps her fans and followers entertained on social media as she treats them to glimpses of her life every now and then. The actress has been holidaying in Italy since the past few days and she has been sharing some really exotic photos and videos from her holiday. Today, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie from her vacation.

In the photo, we can see Ananya wearing a white tank top paired with blue denim. She often treats her fans with cute mirror selfies. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Everything you can imagine is real.” Earlier, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of aesthetic photos from her vacay. In the pictures, the Liger actress can be seen enjoying her day in the sea. She looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful printed white bikini. She had no makeup on, and styled her hair in a low bun with a middle parting. She accesorized the look with a pair of chic shades and minimal jewellry. While in a couple of pictures she posed on a boat, she was seen taking a dip in the water inside a cave in yet another photo.