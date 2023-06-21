Ananya Panday says 'find your balance' as she practices perfect Shirshasana on International Yoga Day 2023

International Yoga Day 2023 is being celebrated on June 21. People all over the world have been sharing posts of their favorite yoga poses while stressing the importance of practicing yoga and exercises. Bollywood celebrities also celebrated this day by sharing their yoga poses and one such actress is Ananya Panday. She is well-known for her fit body which inspires her fans and followers to do yoga as it boosts energy and keeps one fit. A while ago, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share three of her yoga poses and fans are praising her dedication.

Ananya Panday celebrates International Yoga Day

The Liger actress shared three pictures of her doing yoga on a blue mat. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, “Find your balance on and off the mat with yoga…Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!”

In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen stretching her arms and doing a flawless Shirshasana (headstand). She flaunted a bright smile while posing for the camera in a few other photos. For her yoga routine, the actress wore a blue sports bra and matching leggings.

Fans react to Ananya’s yoga poses

As soon as Ananya made a post on International Yoga Day, her fans started praising her dedication and it proved she is a fitness icon for many. A fan wrote, “Smart lady on the floor.” Another wrote, “Love this.” Fans wished her happy International Yoga day and commented on the red heart emoji.

Panday often shares her pictures of doing exercises and yoga with her fans. She spends a lot of time at gym to keep her body fit. Recently, she went to Dehradun and shared pictures of her in chic athleisure. Fans love her toned physique.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was released on August 25, 2022. She will be seen next in Dream Girl 2. It stars actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will hit theaters on August 25, 2023. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Deepika Padukone celebrate International Yoga Day 2023? See PICS