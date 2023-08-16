Ananya Panday says 'it'll be good fun' as she talks about working with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for quite a few months now due to their alleged romance. But neither Aditya nor Ananya confirmed or denied their relationship. Their dating rumors first sparked when they were spotted interacting at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022. Pictures and videos of the rumored couple attending the same concert of Arctic Monkeys in Spain, spending time in Lisbon, and stepping out to watch a movie together, convinced fans that they are dating. Now, in a recent interview, Ananya revealed if she wants to work with Aditya in the near future.

Ananya Panday talks about working with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with News18, Ananya Panday was asked about her will of working with Kartik Aaryan and rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

Reacting to the question, the Liger actress said, “I don’t know, when there’s a good enough script to work with both of them. I mean, I have already worked with Kartik before and it was great fun. So hopefully, we’ll do Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 or something like that.”

Using the nickname of Aditya, Ananya added, “And I’ve never worked with Adi but it'll be good fun to work with him.”

The actress was also asked when she is planning to get married and Ananya said, "I’m still very young, so not soon. Someday, I really want to get married but not soon.”

Speaking about the romance rumors, Aditya and Ananya were spotted spending quality time in Lisbon recently and they also licked pictures with fans. The rumored couple also watched the movie Barbie together. A lucky fan recorded the Aashiqui 2 actor walking in the same theater as her and also got to click pictures with both Aditya and Ananya.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work fronts

Work-wise, Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is set to release on August 25, 2023. The actress recently made a special appearance in the song Heart Throb in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan.

