Ananya Panday says 'proud moment for me' ahead of representing India at Red Sea International Film Festival

It's a proud moment for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The actress is set to represent India at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, 2023. In astatemnet, the actress shared her feelings and also aded that it is "an honor" to be a part of the festival.

Ananya Panday to represent India at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ananya Panday will be representing India at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The festival is known for its celebration of diversity in cinema.

The Dream Girl 2 actress will also be attending Vanity Fair’s Women in Cinema forum. Expressing her gratitude, Ananya shared in a statement, “It’s an honor to be part of an esteemed festival such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Representing India on this platform is a proud moment for me.”

Her participation will surely highlight the growing global influence of Indian cinema and the talent within the film industry.