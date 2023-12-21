Ananya Panday says she sought validation earlier: ‘Couldn’t understand why everyone didn’t love me’

Actress Ananya Panday entered the world of acting with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 and proceeded to feature in the movies that followed. Currently, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming venture, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya, who is also known for her bubbly nature, has now gone into a flashback to recall the early days of her career and said that she used to seek validation. Highlighting how her priorities have now altered, Panday added that it was only this year that her outlook on things has changed.

Ananya Panday says she seeks validation as an actress, reveals her priorities have changed now

Following her debut in 2019, Ananya Panday bagged quite a few films to her credit, with some of them being Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and many more. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress recalled how there was a phase in her career when she would seek others’ validation.

She discussed how she has inherited this nature from her father, Chunky Panday, whom she called a ‘people pleaser’. Delving into the subject further, she shared, “I am exactly like him. When I started out, I was like, ‘Everyone has to love me’ and I couldn’t understand why everyone didn’t love me. It wasn’t coming from a space of thinking myself too be someone great but just that I am nice, I am a nice person, my friends and family like me, why doesn’t everyone?”

Advertisement

She added that presently, her outlook towards things and goals has changed and that happened only this year. She craves evolving as a person and ends her day with a feeling of satisfaction, she said, adding that now her priorities have shifted.

Ananya Panday on her life as a public figure

While Bollywood is boxed with glitzy glam components, everything has a prerequisite, and so does the industry, as actors have to put out their lives in front of the public, and here, social media comes into play. Panday proceeded to opine on this subject and said that till last year, she was more open about sharing things about her personal life on the public platform and being ‘stuck in this loop of updating people’.

She observed a drastic change this year and began prioritizing things that are more important, added the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's top 6 lovey-dovey moments amid dating rumors